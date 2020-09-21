Flu vaccine clinics available through October

COUNTY -- Your best defense against influenza (flu) is to get vaccinated. Across the country, hundreds of millions of people have gotten the flu vaccine safely for decades. It is a reliable way to keep you and your family from becoming ill from influenza viruses.

This year, it is especially important to get your flu vaccination with two circulating viruses this fall: Influenza and the SARS2 coronavirus (COVID-19). By being vaccinated against influenza, you are protecting yourself and your community from that illness.

Shelby County Public Health will be providing influenza clinics throughout Shelby County so all residents have access to influenza vaccine. Clinics will look slightly different this year. Drive-up clinics will be offered at Myrtue’s Community Health Building, 2712 12th St, Harlan and other surrounding community centers.

Drive-up means that you will drive to Myrtue’s Public Health building (or other designated locations) and staff will deliver the vaccine while you are waiting in your car. It will be simple and fast. Myrtue’s Public Health staff will be wearing masks and all patients receiving a vaccine are encouraged to wear a mask.

To schedule your flu vaccine or for questions, please call Shelby County Public Health at 712.755.4422 or go online at www.shelbycountyclinics.com.