FMCTC awarded $660,000 for fiber to more customers

REGIONAL -- Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone of Harlan (FMCTC) was notified on September 14 that it would be awarded $609,539 and $50,601 from the State of Iowa as part of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband grant initiative to complete two projects.

The larger of the two projects is to expand service to underserved customers in the rural areas around Aspinwall. The project area is east of Manilla and west of Manning.

The second project is for a fiber network expansion near the intersection of highways 59 and 141, north of Defiance and west of Manilla.

The total estimated cost for the projects is $1.2 million to connect approximately 110 homes or businesses to the FMCTC fiber network. Plans and paperwork will begin soon, with the expectation to begin work in these areas during the 2022 construction season, according to FMCTC staff.

These customers will become part of the cooperative with all the benefits which come with it, including voting on board members and receiving capital credit checks.

“We are very excited to expand our great services to customers to our neighbors who don’t yet have it,” said Tom Conry, CEO of FMCTC. “We are even more pleased on behalf of the customers who now will get the services that all FMCTC customers have enjoyed for a long time and join our Cooperative Family.”

Conry continued, “We were pleased that the State of Iowa had this program in place. It recognizes that fiber can only be brought to customers in hard-to-reach areas with additional funding like this.

Further, it was great to see the $97.5 million awarded to locally owned and operated broadband companies like us throughout Iowa.”

