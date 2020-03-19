FMCTC meeting postponed

HARLAN -- “At this unsettled time due to medical matters in our state, country and world, we are taking this situation seriously, while we also work to find a safe balance in which to serve you well and make sure both you and our staff members remain healthy.

“We are postponing our Annual Meeting which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 due to recommendations set forth by Governor Reynolds.

“This medical situation continues to evolve, so plans may change, but we would still like to hold the Annual Meeting at some point in the future. After government restrictions on meetings are removed, we will make the decision and communicate information to members.

“To make sure we were not violating our company’s bylaws, we did consult with our legal counsel. He confirmed that we can postpone, or even cancel the Annual Meeting and not impact our legal standing.

“Watch our website – www.fmctc.com/covid19 - for all COVID-19 related announcements.

“Thanks for allowing us to serve you, and for your help, understanding and assistance.”