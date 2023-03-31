FMCTC paid $17.1 million in capital credits since 1993

HARLAN — FMCTC hosted its 119th annual meeting Tuesday at which Directors of the Cooperative were elected for a three-year term and highlights of the year were shared.

Darrell Jacobsen was elected for Hancock Town Exchange, Lynn Schmitz for the Westphalia Exchange and Joel Berndt was elected to the Harlan Town Exchange for three years.

“One of the changes that came out of the last retreat was we said by 2036 we want to get 100 gig to some people’s houses,” said CEO Tom Conry. “That’s important to us. It doesn’t mean that it will be 2036 or a large group, but everything we do from today on puts us in a position to be able to do that.”

Conry said the board learned about quantum computing and quantum transmission.

“One of the things I heard is the fiber optics that are in the ground will be able to handle quantum transmission,” he said.

One of FMCTC’s financial goals for 2036 is to try and use as much internal cash as possible in order to not pay interest on putting fiber in the ground.

Conry shared that FMCTC is trying to provide capital credits in arrears.

“We are 12 years in arrears right now and are trying to provide capital credits sooner,” he said. “The board has spent a lot of time at retreats and board meetings talking about how to build the network of the future, how do we meet customers needs, and manage cash flow and expenditures so we are in a good position. That is an important part of it.”

Conry said FMCTC paid out $1,339,774 in 2022 in capital credits.

“Since 1993 we have returned $17,118,665 to members in capital credits,” he said. “It’s important to us so we try to give back.”

Conry said in 2022 they plowed 48.11 miles of ground for fiber.

“We are expanding our footprint to bring more customers in,” he said.

FMCTC has 453 new members. Conry said they have a goal of providing hook up of services within three days of the request.

This year there were troubles with malware in the routers.

“Everyone did a good job of coming together and tackling the problem,” Conry said.