FMCTC welcomes Jason Best as Operations Manager

FMCTC has announced that Jason Best has joined the company as their new Operations Manager, according to Tom Conry FMCTC’s CEO.

Best, an Avoca High School grad, has been a customer of FMCTC for years, so he knows all about the cooperative from a customer perspective, according to Conry. Additionally, he has more that 12 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry. He served in various roles with US West Communications and was most recently the General Manager for Mechanicsville Telephone, a fellow independent broadband company in eastern Iowa.

Best had stepped away from the communications industry in 2010 to start a recycling business with his father in Omaha, called RecyclePal. The company is still running today, but with new owners.

Best said, “I’ve always respected what FMCTC does for their customers. I’ve known Tom for many years, and when the call came asking if I wanted to apply, I jumped on the opportunity. I love this industry so much, and FMCTC does so many good things. I feel my experiences, inside and outside of the industry can benefit customer and the cooperative.”

“From day one I’ve felt like a part of the crew, and together we have worked to implement new ideas. It’s truly a team atmosphere,” said Best.

“It’s extraordinary what FMCTC has done and is doing to deliver local news and sports on the local cable TV channel and over the internet. You can tell this company has an expectation to deliver great things to its customers,” Jason concluded.