FMCTC won’t extend offer for HMU telecom

HARLAN – Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone Company (FMCTC) said this week it won’t extend its offer to purchase the telecommunications utility from Harlan Municipal Utilities past last Friday’s Jan. 14 deadline.

In a letter to HMU dated Jan. 17, FMCTC General Manager Tom Conry expressed disappointment that there has been no dialogue on the month-long offer, and said it won’t carry the offer forward.

“HMU has provided no reason for its refusal to engage in meaningful (or any) discussions concerning FMCTC’s offer,” said Conry.

“Given the apparent lack of interest in a transaction, this letter confirms that FMCTC will not extend its offer beyond the original January 14, 2022 deadline.

“While we would prefer a different result, the fact is that HMU has provided no new information or other basis for FMCTC to increase or extend the previous offer.”

Full article in the NA.