Food Boxes available free to Shelby Countians

COUNTY -- Food banks across the nation have experienced a sharp rise in need and expenses since the onset of the global pandemic of COVID-19. According to Iowa statistics, 1 in 7 children struggle with hunger in Iowa.

And, that’s not just in Iowa.

Food insecurity has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Todd Valline, member of the Shelby County Wellness Alliance and Chamber of Commerce Director.

The Shelby County Wellness Alliance “Eat Well” committee is investing in our community by participating in the Farmers to Families Food Boxes.

“Good health starts with good nutrition. We are fortunate to have this program offered through the USDA,” said Valline.

As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the Shelby County Wellness Alliance group is providing USDA food boxes to Shelby County residents free of charge. The food boxes include fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products.

The boxes will be distributed to individuals and families on Saturday, October 31 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, 1901 Hawkeye Ave, Harlan. The food boxes are FREE of charge and all Shelby County residents are eligible to receive the boxes, no income level is required.

There will be 400 food boxes to distribute. We encourage all Shelby County residents to pick up a box. The drive-thru pantry will be on a first-come, first served basis.

How will the drive-thru food box pantry work?

1. People will pull up to the drive-thru pantry in the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce parking lot. They will stay in their car and as they are guided into a clearly marked queue. Staff will move the cars forward to get everyone through as quickly and safely as possible.

2. Volunteers load food into the trunk of the car. People are asked to stay in the vehicle – all the loading is done by the volunteers. Once everything is loaded, you may drive off and the next car is loaded!

“This is a great opportunity to receive 25 pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products for seniors and families in our community. In addition, the Farmers to Families food boxes support our agriculture industry and provide assistance during these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Valline, Shelby County Wellness Alliance member and Chamber of Commerce Director.