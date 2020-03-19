Food Pick Up & Delivery - Shelby County

With the announcement by the Governor's Office on Tuesday, March 17 not allowing dine in meals at restaurants or bars, we decided to quickly reached out to as many restaurants and businesses in Shelby County who offer food and offered them a free ad that appeared in the Thursday, March 19 Harlan Newspaper that is attached. The list includes the 30 businesses that replied to our free offer. The Shelby Co. Chamber of Commerce & Industry also created a list that is attached as well...enjoy and support your local restaurant. The list is also featured in our Special Sections area...just click on the special sections tab at the top of the page.