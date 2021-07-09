Football Friday Nights!

HARLAN -- There’s nothing quite like an evening spent at Merrill Field in Harlan when the Cyclones take the field.

With the award-winning marching band playing, the fans cheering, and the players getting after it on the turf, Harlan Community Schools patrons know these Friday nights are special.

Here are a few highlights from the first game of the year, a win over Lewis Central. The Cyclones will host Sergeant Bluff-Luton this Friday at Merrill.

Fans cheering on the Cyclones are L to R -- Vanessa Schechinger, Zophi Hendricks, Loryn Bruck, Caitlyn Leinen, and Maci Schmitz. Ian Griffith on trombone in the band. Alex Monson honored during senior night with parents Dave and Angie. Scarlett McGuinness on the dance team and cheerleader Emma Smith.