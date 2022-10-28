Forgotten Art returns to Harlan Nov. 5

Jeweler and metalsmith Katie DuVal Mihelich, of Harlan, is the featured artist for the Forgotten Art…The Artists program Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Harlan.

“Most of my work will be jewelry or wearable art,” she said. “I like to include unique stones and do pieces that are unique but can be worn every day, not just for special occasions.”

Her work has been featured in Midwest Metalsmiths, New York Jewelry Week in New York City, and exhibited in national juried shows. In 2022, She was the winner of March Bridal Madness for her custom engagement ring design. In July she received a scholarship to study for three weeks in Rome.

Mihelich said she took a lot of art classes in high school and thought she would study engineering in college. She took her first jewelry class her sophomore year at Iowa State University.

“It clicked for me,” she said. “ I can still be creative but I enjoyed the technical aspect of it. That satisfied my desire for precision. It satisfied the science side of my brain.”

Mihelich said she would eventually like to teach.

“I would love to eventually teach the joy and empowerment I get from creating things,” she said. “I would like to be able to inspire others in the field.”

She holds a B.F.A. in Integrated Studio Arts from Iowa State University and is a certified Gemological Institute of America Applied Jewelry Professional. She is a graduate student at Iowa State University pursuing an M.F.A. in Integrated Visual Arts with an emphasis in jewelry and metalsmithing.

Mihelich said it means a lot to her to be the featured artist this year.

“A lot of people in Harlan area and friends and family have been some of my biggest supporters especially starting my career,” she said. “They gave me custom order requests or bought first pieces of art. I’m grateful to be able to be a part of the show.”

The Forgotten Art has been happening for 17 years. There are 25 artists that will be downtown in multiple locations.

“It’s about putting the artists in a historically creative place and having people from the community and outside the community come and enjoy the art and downtown Harlan and see what the community has to offer,” said Kristine Olson Harmon, art coordinator. “That was one of the big goals at the beginning.”