Former Harlan resident Jan Mickelson passes away at 74

AREA — Former Harlan resident and WHO Radio broadcaster Jan Mickelson passed away July 29, 2023. He was 74 years old.

Mickelson was born in Ft. Dodge to Omar and Evonelle Mickelson. He and his family lived in Harlan from 1963 until he graduated from Harlan High School in 1967.

While in Harlan, he was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church, and participated in the youth group. He also performed in a quartet, which he said provided a base for his Christian Faith.

Mickelson, a longtime conservative radio host in Des Moines, passed away after an extended battle with complications following a 2015 stroke.

In a 1996 interview with the Harlan News-Advertiser, Mickelson remembered his time in Shelby County fondly.

“I really did love Harlan. It gave me the preparation, the confidence to move on to the next step. I’m really grateful for the people I met there,” he said.

“I don’t think I would have been the person I am if I hadn’t had the community of support growing up.”