FORMER HCHS MUSICIANS STILL GETTING THEIR "JAZZ" ON!
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:58pm admin
Fidel Martinez-Greer at USD
VERMILLION, SD -- Prentice Park was the place to be on Sunday, October 11, in Vermillion, S.D. It was a gorgeous Fall day for the music in the park event, which included performances by the USD Concert Band, USD Symphonic Band, a USD Percussion Ensemble, two USD Vocal Choirs, and the USD Jazz I Band.
Fidel Martinez-Greer is a 2018 graduate of HCHS and a previous member of the Harlan Jazz Experience. Martinez-Greer played in the USD Jazz I Band, performing a solo in the Blue’s opener entitled “Critic’s Choice” by Oliver Nelson. Martinez-Greer is a Junior at USD, majoring in Anthropology.
