Former HCSD teacher cited with sexual exploitation

HARLAN — Former Harlan Community School District sixth grade social studies teacher Eric Robert Croghan, 31, of Harlan, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and with the purchase/possession of a depiction of a minor in a sexual act.

The charges were filed May 8, and Croghan was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $7,000 bond.

According to court documents, a search warrant was issued February 20, 2023 for Croghan’s person, property, and vehicles.

The warrant stemmed from online contact Croghan had in December 2022 via private message on Kik Messenger with an Online Covert Employee (OCE) who was a member of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in Jacksonville, FL.

Harlan Community School District initially placed Croghan on administrative leave, and at the HCSD School Board of Director meeting February 28, Croghan also served as the 7th Grade Boys’ Basketball Coach and Middle School Girls Cross Country Coach.

Croghan submitted his resignation for all teaching and coaching positions within the district. The board approved the resignation.

Court records state the sexual exploitation of a minor charge, a Class D felony, is the result of Croghan distributing an image depicting child pornography to an undercover agent working for the FBI, as well as admitting to receiving over 100 images depicting child pornography and sending less than 100 of these images while using Kik.

Purchasing and or possessing child pornography is an aggravated misdemeanor. According to court documents, Croghan possessed an image depicting child pornography that he later shared with an undercover agent working for the FBI.