Former IKM-Manning teacher facing sexual abuse charges reaches plea agreement

MANNING — A former IKM-Manning middle school reading teacher accused of sexual abuse has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

While employed with the school district, Cassidy Sue (Branning) Kraus, 24, allegedly “enaged in multiple sexually oriented acts with three different students, the youngest of which being 13 years old,” according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Kraus was arrested in October, and charged with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class C Felony; two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child, both Class C Felonies; and three counts of Dissemination of Obscene Materials to a Minor, all Serious Misdemeanors.

The plea agreement filed Thursday, January 11 in Carroll County District Court stated Kraus will plead guilty to all charges she is facing and provide a “complete factual basis” during the plea hearing scheduled for January 29 at the Carroll County Courthouse.

Criminal complaints for the case allege Kraus performed sex acts with a minor victim in January 2023, and committed lascivious acts with a minor in May. The complaints also allege Kraus shared obscene material to three minors through Snapchat.

During the investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Manning Police Department, and the Carroll County Attorney’s Office, it was discovered Kraus sent inappropriate photos through Snapchat around the month of May 2023.

In August 2023, a report was made to the IKM-Manning School District alleging Kraus had sent inappropriate photos of a sexual nature to students. Kraus was put on leave, and on August 25,the school district received a resignation in lieu of termination from Kraus.