Former Shelby Countian stars at Omaha Community Playhouse
OMAHA, NE -- Former Shelby County resident Jay Hanson is starring in the Omaha Community Playhouse’s production of Once, running now through March 22 in Omaha.
Once opened February 22 at the Hawks Mainstate Theatre, with performances being held Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through March.
