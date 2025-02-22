Former Shelby County Extension council member meets with legislators

Des Moines - Former Shelby County Extension council member Gwen Hansen met with Iowa legislators at the Iowa Extension Council Association legislative breakfast held at Capitol Building in Des Moines February 11.

Hansen is currently serving as a representative for Audubon, Crawford, Harrison and Shelby Counties on the Iowa Extension Council Association Board of Directors. She joined other county extension council members and supporters from across the state to show the real impact ISU Extension and Outreach makes in Iowa communities. Extension council members shared an impact report for each county in the legislator’s district as well as ISU Extension and Outreach’s 2024 Statewide Impact Report.

“The focus of the day was to share that Extension and Outreach is having real impact in our communities,” according to Jennifer Vit, IECA Executive Director. “It was a refreshingly positive conversation with legislators about what’s happening in their districts, despite this tense political climate.”

The event was sponsored by the Iowa Extension Council Association and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The Iowa Extension Council Association represents 900 elected extension council members across the state. At the local level, county extension councils function as the legal body and are the local partners with Iowa State University (Extension and Outreach) and the USDA. They work with decision makers, build relationships, and address local issues. Extension council members are advocates, stewards and everyday citizens who link people with life-changing programs from Iowa State University. Through partnerships, they bring significant programs that help people solve critical issues affecting their lives.

ISU Extension and Outreach has 100 field offices, providing local access to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach programs in all 99 counties.