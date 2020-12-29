Foundation announces spring grant program
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Shelby County.
As part of this spring grant cycle, approximately $90,000 is available to support Shelby County nonprofit organizations and community projects.
The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is February 1, 2021.
