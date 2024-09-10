Four candidates nominated for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Shelby County Extension Council

SHELBY COUNTY – Four Shelby County residents have been nominated to serve 4-year terms on the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Extension Council. Their names will appear on the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot. One additional candidate has been nominated for a two-year term to complete an unexpired term.

Nate Botine, Harlan, nomination committee chair, announced the names of the candidates. They include Kathy Fara and Michelle Monson of Irwin and Matt Worthey and Kristi Travis of Harlan. Nate Botine is also nominated for a two-year term to fill out the remainer of a term which was vacated in a member’s resignation earlier this year.

Council members whose terms expire at the end of this year Chad Heithoff of Harlan and Gwen Hanson of Kirkman. Neither are not seeking re-election, said Terry Torneten, ISU Extension and Outreach Regional Director.

To complete the nomination process, the candidates who have agreed to run must file nominating papers with the county auditor by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2024. Additionally, individuals who were not nominated may file petitions containing the names of 25 registered voters to have their names placed on the ballot. Petition forms are available at the county auditor’s office, at the county extension office or the Iowa Secretary of State General Election website.

The extension council is the governing body for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Shelby County.

“An extension council member represents their county in a partnership with Iowa State University; it’s a good way to give back to communities,” said Jennifer Vit, executive director for Iowa Extension Council Association. “Through interactions with ISU Extension and Outreach staff, extension councils help build a strong Iowa by engaging all Iowans in research, education, and extension experiences to address current and emerging real-life challenges.”

The nine-member council in Shelby County includes members who were elected to 4-year terms in 2022 and will continue to serve until the end of 2026. They are Brenda Arkfeld of Portsmouth, Elaine Baughman of Kirkman, Mike Kolbe and Kristina Larsen of Harlan. Nate Botine of Harlan, an appointee, replaced a member who resigned earlier in 2024.