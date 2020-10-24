Four-five inches of snow from mid-October squall
HARLAN – It wasn’t officially a “snow quall” according to the National Weather Service until it reached further east of Harlan, but the beginning of the unexpected snow event had its origins in western Iowa, dropping four-five inches of snow in Shelby County early Monday morning, Oct. 19.
A mid-October snow event isn’t out of the ordinary as Iowa residents know very well, but it is unanticipated. Harlan officially received 4.5 inches of snow, but some areas near Des Moines, like Ankeny, tallied seven to nine inches of snow in short fashion.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)