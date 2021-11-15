Four-Year All-Stater

HARLAN – When Rebekah Bruck takes her spot for a performance with the Iowa All-State Choir at Hilton Coliseum in Ames this weekend, she’ll be in rare company.

The Harlan Community High School senior is among the handful from HCHS and uniquely talented few from across Iowa to be selected for all-state music honors for four consecutive years of high school.

The daughter of Teresa and Ron Bruck, Harlan, once again will join hundreds of the best musicians from the state at the all-state music festival held on the campus of Iowa State University this weekend. The concert is slated for Saturday, Nov. 20.

“It means so much to me,” said Bruck, who is practicing the music in preparation for the performance. She’ll be joined by fellow HCHS vocalists Kaiden Milliken and Seth Anderson at the concert Saturday.

“I feel accomplished knowing that all of my hard work has paid off and that there are professionals that really see my dedication and passion towards something like this.”

