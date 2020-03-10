Frame's 4-TD night carries Cyclones past Creston 35-7
CRESTON (Oct. 2) -- Teagon Kasperbauer connected with Connor Frame on touchdown passes of 51, 65, 19 and 20 yards Friday night as the Harlan Community football team improved to 6-0 (4-0 Class 3A, District 9) with a 35-7 win at Creston/Orient-Macksburg.
HCHS also got a 41-yard punt return TD from Joey Moser and led 27-0 at halftime. The defense pitched a shutout until 2:50 remaining when Creston (1-5, 0-4) hit a long TD pass on the Cyclone reserves.
Kasperbauer finished with 268 passing yards, much of it going to Frame, who did a lot of damage after the catch and finished with seven receptions for 185 yards. Will McLaughlin led the defense with 10 tackles.
The fourth-ranked Cyclones will close out the regular season at Merrill Field next Friday, hosting unbeaten and third-ranked Lewis Central, which had its game vs. Denison cancelled Friday.
OTHER AREA SCORES
IKM-Manning won at Westwood 35-14 for its second consecutive victory.
Exira-EHK suffered a 61-12 Homecoming night loss to Ar-We-Va.
AHSTW vs. Riverside was cancelled.
