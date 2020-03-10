Frame's 4-TD night carries Cyclones past Creston 35-7



HCHS junior Joey Moser runs free on a 41-yard punt return touchdown during the second quarter of Friday's 35-7 win at Creston. (Photos by Mike Oeffner)



With blocking help from Kade Brouillard (56), Cyclone running back Mason Griffith runs for some of his 42 rushing yards against the Panthers.



Creston receiver Brance Baker is sandwiched between HCHS tacklers Aidan Hall (6) and Brenden Bartley (25).



Exira-EHK sophomore Trey Petersen (left) looks for a crease against Ar-We-Va. Spartan blockers include Aiden Potts (20). (Photo by Kim Wegener)