Free meals now provided to all HCS students
HARLAN -- Students in the Harlan Community Schools will be given free breakfast and lunch as part of a USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) meal program that has been extended through the end of the year.
HCS officials announced this week that starting on Monday, Sept. 14, free meals are available to all students. Breakfast and lunch service will remain the same; salad bar will stay in place, and ala carte will be available at the middle school and high school.
Extra entrees will have to be paid with the lunch account.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
