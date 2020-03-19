Free meals offered for 18 and under kids

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools will be offering free meals during the COVID-19 school closure to children 18 years old and younger.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge with no discrimination. Participants will be provided breakfast for the next day and lunch for the day of pick-up.

It will be a grab-n-go lunch and breakfast, provided at the high school principal’s office entrance from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

In addition, door drops will be available beginning Monday, March 23. Request for home deliveries by emailing foodservice@hcsdcyclones.com, or call 712-235-6319.

Please be courteous, practice social distancing at pick-up, sanitize hands prior to grabbing food, and don’t loiter. Only one representative per family to pick up their family’s items.

No sit down facilities are available.

There will also be a sharing table available with items to take home.