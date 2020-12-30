Free New Year’s rides by H.P.D.

HARLAN -- Those who celebrate the ringing in of the new year Thursday - New Year’s Eve, are being urged to be careful heading home after out and about celebrating. Local law enforcement want to protect the safety of area drivers on the eve of 2021.

The Harlan Police Department will again be offering a free ride for those who celebrate on New Year’s Eve. It’s a “no strings attached” offer that’s meant not only to keep drinking drivers off the road, but to protect the sober drivers as well. Police patrol will be “as usual” in Harlan Thursday night into early Friday morning, but as always, officers will be looking more carefully for drivers who may have been drinking.

Harlan Police Chief Frank Clark said those who do drink are urged to “just stay home, or choose a designated driver if you go out.”

In any case, officers on patrol are willing to make sure those who celebrate too much get home safely. Those who think they need a ride should feel free to call the police department or flag down a patrolling officer. Officers will take residents to their homes.