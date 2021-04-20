FROZEN Jr.
HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will present Disney®’s musical Frozen JR. this weekend in three performances April 23-25 at the HCHS auditorium.
The enchanting modern classic from Disney® is being presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, NY. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
In-person or online streaming tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com/events/harlan, at the door, or in the high school office.
Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage, says MTI.
“The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
“A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between princesses Anna and Elsa.”
When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood, MTI says.
“With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!”
Cast in the lead roles are Madi Schumacher as Elsa and Kate Heithoff as Anna, with Aubry Christensen as young Anna and Ellie Albertsen as young Elsa.
The show features a full cast of 30, and a production team of nine.
Disney®’s Frozen JR. Cast/Crew
Elsa Madi Schumacher
Anna Kate Heithoff
Kristoff Griffin Schleimer
Hans Jackson Lotenschtein
Sven Ian Shelton
Olaf Kylie Albertsen
Young Anna Aubry Christensen
Young Elsa Ellie Albertsen
King Agnarr Daniel Anderson
Queen Iduna Macey Bendorf
Pabbie Devin Kearney
Bulda Emilee Rust
Duke of Weselton Nicholas Anderson
Oaken Julia Renkly
Snow Chorus Liz Devine, Sydney O’Neill, Gabby Gaul,
Veronica Buman, Isabelle Gaul, Scarlett McGuinness
Ensemble Kris Town, Aurora Miller, Abi Albertsen,
Maggie Buman, Ania Kaster, Casey Kohl, Vanessa Sotelo,
Sophie Thomas, Darbie Argotsinger, Lilly Lockard
Production Team
Director Mrs. Kayla Weis
Choreographer Liz Devine
Stage Managers Chiara Brunetti, Theresa Deason, Violet Lotenschtein
Sound Evan Finken, Sam Buman
Lighting Benett Dozler
Projections Joseph Bragg
Volunteers Landon Stalzer, Richard Buman, Phylicia
Bruck, Jason Weis, Mike Wohlhutter, Mary Hoch
Costumes Amy Lillard Buboltz, Cathy Buman, Geralyn
Christensen, Jill Cobb Arthur, Holloway Family
