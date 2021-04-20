

Photo by Bob Bjoin

Anna and Elsa played by Madison Schumacher (right) and Kate Heithoff.



(Photo contributed)

The cast and crew of Frozen Jr., to be presented this weekend at Harlan Community High School.



(Photo by Bob Bjoin)

Highlights from the dress rehearsal last weekend of Frozen JR. at Harlan Community High School include, Young Anna and Elsa played by Aubry Christensen and Ellie Albertsen.



(Photo by Bob Bjoin)

Olaf played by Kylie Albertsen with dancers L to R -- Liz Devine, Gabby Gaul, Scarlett McGuinness, and Isabelle Gaul.



(Photo by Bob Bjoin)

Elsa, played by Kate Heithoff, and Hans, played by Jackson Lotenschtein, have a dance.



(Photo by Bob Bjoin)

Kristoff and Sven the reindeer, played by Griffin Schleimer (right) and Ian Shelton.