FROZEN Jr.

Love Will Thaw a Frozen Heart
Bob Bjoin, Managing Editor

    HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will present Disney®’s musical Frozen JR. this weekend in three performances April 23-25 at the HCHS auditorium.
    The enchanting modern classic from Disney® is being presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, NY.  Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
    In-person or online streaming tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com/events/harlan, at the door, or in the high school office.
    Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage, says MTI.
    “The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
    “A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between princesses Anna and Elsa.”
    When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood, MTI says.
    “With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!”
    Cast in the lead roles are Madi Schumacher as Elsa and Kate Heithoff as Anna, with Aubry Christensen as young Anna and Ellie Albertsen as young Elsa.
    The show features a full cast of 30, and a production team of nine. 

 

Disney®’s Frozen JR. Cast/Crew

Elsa    Madi Schumacher

Anna    Kate Heithoff

Kristoff    Griffin Schleimer

Hans    Jackson Lotenschtein

Sven    Ian Shelton

Olaf    Kylie Albertsen

Young Anna    Aubry Christensen

Young Elsa    Ellie Albertsen

King Agnarr    Daniel Anderson

Queen Iduna    Macey Bendorf

Pabbie    Devin Kearney

Bulda    Emilee Rust

Duke of Weselton    Nicholas Anderson

Oaken    Julia Renkly

Snow Chorus    Liz Devine, Sydney O’Neill, Gabby Gaul,
     Veronica Buman, Isabelle Gaul, Scarlett McGuinness
Ensemble    Kris Town, Aurora Miller, Abi Albertsen,
     Maggie Buman, Ania Kaster, Casey Kohl, Vanessa Sotelo,
     Sophie Thomas, Darbie Argotsinger, Lilly Lockard

Production Team

Director    Mrs. Kayla Weis

Choreographer    Liz Devine

Stage Managers    Chiara Brunetti, Theresa Deason, Violet Lotenschtein

Sound    Evan Finken, Sam Buman

Lighting    Benett Dozler

Projections    Joseph Bragg

Volunteers    Landon Stalzer, Richard Buman, Phylicia
     Bruck, Jason Weis, Mike Wohlhutter, Mary Hoch
Costumes    Amy Lillard Buboltz, Cathy Buman, Geralyn
     Christensen, Jill Cobb Arthur, Holloway Family

