GARDENING 101

HARLAN – Elementary students in the Harlan Community Schools last week planted their first elementary garden, coordinated by Ellen Walsh-Rosmann, Director of Wellness, Food and Nutrition Services for the Harlan Community Schools.

The garden will provide opportunities for hands-on-learning, inquiry, observation and experimentation across the curriculum, motivate students to eat and love fruits and vegetables, promote physical activity and quality outdoor experiences, and provide local school-grown food for taste-testing activities.

Donations for the project came from Big Garden - Omaha, Shelby County ISU Extension and Outreach, Jason Weis and the HCHS Woods Class, Bomgaars, Seed Savers Exchange, Dawn Vanden Berg, Harlan Newspapers, Randi Daniels, Russ and Elaine Baughman, Angie and Nate Jacobsen, Dave Boettger, Sandquist and Hosack Families, Molly and Brent Scheve, Erin Bendorf, the Pauley Family, Sisson Family, Hucka Family, and Moser Family.