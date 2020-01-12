Getting in the HOLIDAY SPIRIT
HARLAN -- Volunteers have donated their time to put up the holiday decorations on the downtown courthouse grounds in recent weekends.
The display lights up the downtown and can be seen each night through the Christmas season.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95