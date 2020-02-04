GIRL SCOUTS DONATE TO TRUCKERS

REGIONAL -- Harlan Girl Scout Troop 147 assembled 55 goodie bags for the delivery drivers at Panama Transfer as a special thank you for “Keeping America Moving” especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each goodie bag contained a pop, chips and a cookie or candy bar. The Girl Scouts have also made 50 masks to donate to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.

Mark Crall, vice-president of Panama Transfer said, “Panama Transfer would like to thank the Girl Scout Troop 147 for their touching gift of snacks for all our drivers. This small act of kindness will motivate us even more while we move the nation’s food, medical supplies and other essential material throughout the country and the world. Remember that individual you see driving that truck is someone’s father, mother, son or daughter. Keep them in your prayers and maybe wave to them.” (Top photo by Kim Wegener; right photo contributed)