Up goes the Christmas Tree
HARLAN -- The city’s Josh Travis works to trim branches off the bottom of the official Shelby County Christmas tree on the courthouse square last week. The tree this year was donated by Tim and Kristi Pederson, and will light up the east side of the square beginning this weekend.
