GoFundMe® accounts created for Trial by Combat legal defenses
HARLAN – The petitioner and respondent in the unique trial by combat request in Shelby County District Court that has garnered nationwide media attention this past week each have created GoFundMe® accounts hoping to secure donations to help with their legal expenses.
Bridgette Laver is the organizer of the Bridgette Ostrom Legal Fund, and David Ostrom is the organizer of the David Ostrom: Parental Alienation Defense Fund.
Both have a $15,000 goal.
