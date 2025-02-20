Goldenaires celebrate silver anniversary

AREA — For 25 years, a dedicated group of volunteers have dedicated their time and talents to perform for residents of area nursing homes. This year marks the silver anniversary of the Goldenaires.

“We love to volunteer and see the enjoyment in the residents’ eyes,” said member Kathleen Eckerman.

Eckerman said the majority of the songs they sing are standards from the residents’ early years. “When we sing, they sing along,” said Eckerman.

The group was organized 25 years ago by Orville Roecker and JoAnn Weihs. While members have changed throughout the course of the years, the mission has remained the same, to bring entertainment to nursing homes. The first Tuesday of the month, the group performs at Elm Crest Senior Living Community and Avoca Specialty Care. The second Tuesday, the group performs in Harlan at Westridge Apartments and Hansen House. Performances the third Tuesday take place at Peace Haven Retirement Home in Walnut and Salem Lutheran Senior Living in Elk Horn. “The fourth Thursday is a day of rest,” said Eckerman.

While the performers are all volunteers, Eckerman said they do receive a small stipend for gas. The group was honored in 2011 by Governor Terry E. Branstad’s Group Length of Service Volunteer Award.

Any friends and family members are encouraged to join the residents during a performance. “In addition to vocals there are singers, hummers, and toe-tappers,” Eckerman said.

Members of the group are from Harlan, Avoca, Walnut, Kimballton and Shelby.