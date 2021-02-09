Good turnout at IKM-M bond-focused community meeting held in Irwin

IRWIN -- A community meeting focused on the upcoming IKM-Manning bond vote had a strong turnout in Irwin Wednesday night, Aug. 25 with attendees asking good questions about the district’s needs and the solution on the ballot.

One question was related to the district’s long-term plan for the IKM-Manning Elementary School. While it is difficult to project what enrollment will look like decades from now, the school board said it has evaluated the current facilities needs and recent enrollment trends. For example, IKM-Manning has seen enrollment increase from 680 students served in 2017 to 729 in the current school year.

A planned middle school addition, which is part of the projects included in the bond proposal, would include nine new classrooms. Several of these spaces would be specialized for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and other career-centered curriculum to meet the needs of a changing job market.

Considering the elementary school has 20 classrooms, there would not be enough space to move all elementary students to the building in Manning. To that end, the board understands the critical role the elementary school has and will have for the foreseeable future.

“We know that the future of the elementary school is a big concern in our communities,” said Trevor Miller, IKM-Manning Superintendent.

