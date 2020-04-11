Gov. Reynolds announces county fairs financial relief program
STATE -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) last week announced the launch of the new Iowa County Fairs Relief Program.
The program will provide short-term relief to eligible county and district fairs for the purpose of continuing or resuming operations in the context of the public health emergency.
“Every single year, Iowans who attend their local county fair get to see, taste, and experience the positive impact Iowa agriculture has on our communities,” said Gov. Reynolds.
