Governor declares Public Health Emergency

STATE -- Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the State Disaster Emergency Plan effective at noon Tuesday, March 17.

It takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of the virus by implementing temporary measures including moving restaurants to drive-through, carry-out, and delivery only and closures of certain entities such as bars and recreational facilities.

The proclamation also allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, and supports the critical work of public health.

“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster. I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Reynolds.

“The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Reynolds made the announcement in a news release issued on Tuesday. The governor is limiting restaurants and closing bars and other recreational facilities such as casinos, theaters and gyms for the next two weeks. The end date is March 31.

Restaurants will be able to provide food through drive-through, carry-out and delivery only.

Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 individuals is now prohibited.

Harlan and Shelby County businesses began abiding by the governor’s issuance on Tuesday. Many local restaurants continue to offer carry-out dining options and delivery. There are no dine-in services available in Shelby County. See additional closures/cancellations/postponements above.