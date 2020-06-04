Governor extends school closures through April

COUNTY -- Schools in Iowa will be shuttered through the end of the month, upon orders from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Thursday, April 2.

Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation orders the closure of schools, waiving time requirements as long as school districts put in place a continuous learning plan, until April 30.

The proclamation also extends closures and limits placed on bars and restaurants previously identified retail stores, prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people, and continues to ban non-essential and elective surgeries until April 30.

In addition, it extends and expands the previously granted regulatory relief and other measures until April 30. Violating any of Governor Reynolds’ public health orders is a simple misdemeanor.

Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Lynn Johnson said the board of education had planned to further discuss the closure and how it affects the HCS District at its Monday, April 6 board meeting. More details are to follow.

Also, Johnson reiterated the need for social distancing upon word that some students may be congregating in public places and on school grounds as they miss each other during this difficult time.

“HCSD is urging their students to respect and follow the guidelines that our governor has put into place for all Iowans, asking us to diligently practice social distancing,” Johnson said. “Students are not to be congregating on school property inclusive of Merrill Field. Social distancing of six feet or more should be in place at all times outside of our home environments.

“Please act with caution to keep yourself and others safe.”