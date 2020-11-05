Governor loosens Iowa restrictions
STATE -- While the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in Iowa, the state continues to move forward with re-opening efforts. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation last week that opened additional businesses in Iowa including dental services, campgrounds, drive-in theaters and tanning facilities.
In addition, the state is reopening fitness centers, mall and other retail establishments in the 22 Iowa counties that had previously been closed. They must limit the number of customers to 50 percent, among other limitations. Also, golf course clubhouses will reopen in the 77 counties that had previously been ordered closed -- now at 50 percent capacity while following social distancing rules.
Projections from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation continue to show Iowa’s peak deaths not happening until June 8, and a continued increase in COVID-19 deaths through the summer, hitting a high of 1,497 by August 1. Hospital resource use also will peak on June 8 (ventilators, beds, ICU beds, etc.) and estimated daily infections should begin to drop after June 1.
