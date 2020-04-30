Governor loosens social distance measures
STATE -- On Monday, April 27, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration until May 27, 2020.
The proclamation loosens social distancing measures in 77 Iowa counties effective today, Friday, May 1 and continues other restrictions until 11:50 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
Shelby County and all surrounding counties are among those who can loosen social distancing measures and see businesses re-open in a limited way.
In the 77 counties, the proclamation permits restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks, and certain other retail establishments to reopen in a limited fashion with public health measures in place.
In addition, the proclamation lifts the restriction on religious and spiritual gatherings so long as churches and other gathering hosts implement reasonable public health measures.
All other regulatory relief previously provided to affected Iowans is also extended until Wednesday, May 27.
