Governor outlines new COVID-19 restrictions

STATE – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that imposes a number of additional public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including further mask requirements for Iowans.

The new measures became effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on December 10. (See summary of enhanced measures on page 5A of today’s Harlan News-Advertiser)

Reynolds said as the number of cases continues to rise in Iowa, including Shelby County, it’s imperative that residents begin serious mitigation efforts, especially to help healthcare workers and hospitals that are seeing possible shortages in bed spaces to care for the sick.