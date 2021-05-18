Governor recognizes students for academic excellence

REGIONAL – Six area high school students have been recognized by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement.

Jack Klitgaard, Harlan Community; Kailey Jones, AHSTW; Imagen Gessert, Exira-EHK; Liam Carter, IKM-Manning; Brett McGee, Tri-Center (Neola); and Sarah Lantz, Boyer Valley; were honored at the 19th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 25 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 424 high school seniors from across Iowa.

“Iowa Farm Bureau members are proud that their organization showcases its commitment to youth and education in many ways, including the half million dollars in scholarships we provide each year,” said IFBF President Craig Hill.

“Our 19-year title sponsorship of the Iowa Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony is just one way we celebrate Iowa’s exceptional high school students. We all recognize the need for supporting youth, because they hold the keys of Iowa’s continued innovation and economic success.”

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters.

Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher, and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Reynolds and Gregg.

“The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens,” said IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating.

“The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation from the governor’s office, has made this prestigious event possible for many years.”

Ninety-eight percent of those recognized also participated in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 75 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport.

More than 63 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.