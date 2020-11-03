Governor Reynolds outlines Invest in Iowa plan

HARLAN -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told Shelby County residents during a town hall meeting Friday, March 6 that her Invest in Iowa Act proposal will lower taxes while providing needed funding for mental health initiatives, conservation and water projects.

Approximately 30 people turned out to hear about the plan. Reynolds has been criss-crossing the state sharing Invest in Iowa, and has received positive reviews, she said. It brings about meaningful change for Iowa, she said, calling it big, bold and generational.