Governor Reynolds outlines Invest in Iowa plan
HARLAN -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told Shelby County residents during a town hall meeting Friday, March 6 that her Invest in Iowa Act proposal will lower taxes while providing needed funding for mental health initiatives, conservation and water projects.
Approximately 30 people turned out to hear about the plan. Reynolds has been criss-crossing the state sharing Invest in Iowa, and has received positive reviews, she said. It brings about meaningful change for Iowa, she said, calling it big, bold and generational.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95