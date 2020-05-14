Governor says more now can re-open

STATE – On Wednesday, May 13, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency.

The proclamation permits salons, barbershops, and massage and tattoo establishments to reopen throughout Iowa in a limited fashion with appropriate public health measures in place.

It also permits restaurants (but not bars), fitness centers, libraries, and racetracks to reopen in the 22 counties where they have remained closed. These changes are effective at 5 a.m. on Friday, May 15.

The proclamation continues the other ongoing closures and public health measures, including the prohibition on social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people, until 11:59 p.m. on May 27, 2020.

It also strongly encourages all vulnerable Iowans, including those with preexisting medical conditions and those older than 65, in all counties of the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their home, including their visits to businesses and other establishments and their participation in gatherings of any size and any purpose.

Evaluating data during the past few weeks has allowed the state to continue its efforts toward recovery and growth from a time of stabilization, Reynolds said.

“Using the data we can target our response with speed and accuracy and in a safe and responsible way begin to re-open the pieces of our economy that we temporarily closed,” Reynolds said.

“Two weeks ago, we began to re-open efforts in 77 counties. April 24-May 1 elective procedures could resume with protocols. Restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores previously closed were re-opened with specific protocols in place.”

On May 6, dental services resumed with a phased approach. Campgrounds, medical spas and in the 22 other counties businesses re-opened with limits on occupancy and reasonable healthcare measures in place.

“Over the last two weeks we have continued to monitor virus activity statewide,” Reynolds added. “We’ve seen significant progress,” where activity has trended down in most areas, although there are a few counties such as Polk and Woodbury Counties where there is some increase. Measures are being put in place to contain the virus in those areas, she said.

These positive signs give her confidence that Iowa is on the right path and ready to take additional steps forward, she said, including lifting restrictions on other businesses such as salons and barbershops effective today.

Metrics

Projections provided by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington as of Wednesday show Iowa should see its peak daily death rate continuing to decline through the summer to zero by August 1. The state did see high daily death rates of 18 and 17 earlier this week.

The projections show Iowa could have 710 deaths from coronavirus by August 4 with estimated daily infections dropping to 30 beginning early August. Hospital resources such as available beds, available intensive care beds, ventilators, etc. are expected to be available as needed throughout the summer.

