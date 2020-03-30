Governor signs new proclamation
STATE -- On Thursday, March 26, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration, suspending elective and nonessential medical and dental procedures, extending and expanding retail business closures, ordering health care facilities and nursing homes to engage in advanced health care screenings, and removing additional legal barriers to ensure a continued strong response to this disaster.
The state of public health disaster emergency shall expire on April 16, at 11:59 p.m., unless sooner terminated or extended by Reynolds.
