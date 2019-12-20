Grant would provide funding for water runoff relief

HARLAN – The City of Harlan is the financial applicant for state funding that, if approved, will allow for the construction of bio retention cells near the back of Nishnabotna Valley REC’s property along Chatburn Ave.

The cells will manage the flow of water runoff at the REC and across the Harlan Golf and Country Club, First Baptist Church and residences in that area, officials said, which has been a problem during heavy rain events.

The Harlan City Council voted unanimously last month to act as the fiscal agent and applicant for the Urban Water Quality Demonstration Grant through the Iowa Department of Agriculture Land Stewardship (IDALS). A pre-application was submitted December 6, and hopes are that the project will be funded when finalists are announced April 1.