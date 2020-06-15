Grants provided to Shelby County Community projects

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Community Foundation has announced that grants totaling $60,575 have been awarded to Shelby County nonprofit organizations and community projects as part of its spring grant cycle.

The following organizations were awarded grants by the Shelby County Community Foundation Advisory Board:

• Concerned, Inc., $1,000, Hoyer Lift

• Defiance Fire and Rescue Department, $5,000, kitchen and meeting room heating system upgrades.

• Earling Fire and Rescue Department, $10,000, battery operated Jaws of Life.

• Harlan Fire Department, $8,000, portable radio replacement.

• Irwin Fire and Rescue Department, $20,000, Jaws of Life.

• Portsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, $12,000, firefighter protective turnout gear replacement.

• Shelby County Emergency Management, $3,000, on-scene communication improvement.

• Shelby Fire and Rescue, $1,575, Getac rugged laptop computer.

All grantees met the criteria as Shelby County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Shelby County were eligible to apply. The Shelby County Community Foundation Advisory Board placed a priority this cycle on funding public safety organizations and projects.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Shelby County Community Foundation Advisory Board has elected to allocate a portion of the funding originally planned for this grant cycle to go toward COVID-19 response within the county. Details will be shared with local media outlets as this special grant program continues to come together.

The Shelby County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county.

Made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants was funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.

Beyond the County Endowment Fund Program, the Shelby County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Shelby County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Shelby County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Board members of the Shelby County Community Foundation are Chair, Jim Zimmerman of Harlan; Vice Chair, Kathi Kilworth of Elk Horn; Secretary/Treasurer, Rhonda Powers of Defiance; Brock Darling of Irwin; Kristy Hansen of Harlan; and Michael Riley of Harlan.

For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.