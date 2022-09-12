Grants for teachers distributed

HARLAN — Five teachers received grants from the Parian Masonic Lodge No. 321 on Monday evening.

“The Parian Masonic Lodge No. 321 implemented a TAG (Teacher Appreciation Grant) award program at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. Funds for this program come from the Iowa Can/Bottle Redemption program,” said Dennis Heflin, Worshipful Master of Parian Lodge in Harlan.

The following recipients were selected for the fall semester this year:

Harlan Community School District: AnaLucia Gil, K-12 ELL (English Language Learners), Amy Kaster, Middle School, Julie Juhl, Intermediate School, and Lindsey Vorm, Primary School. From Shelby County Catholic School: Allison Bruck, second grade.

“Due to a significant increase of cans and bottles being received at our collection location at the FSC cardtrol, this now allows Parian Lodge to expand our contributions in support of our commitment to education in the Harlan Community School District (HCSD) and the Shelby County Catholic Schools (SCCS).”

The Parian Lodge initially began a scholarship program in 1995, giving one $100 scholarship to a graduating senior.

“This has expanded with eight $500 scholarships given to 2022 graduating seniors,” Heflin said.

The intention for TAG is to provide five teachers per semester with a $200 cash award for their commitment and dedication to their students, schools and communities.

Juhl said she was very honored to receive the grant.

“But there’s a lot of people deserving of this,” she said. “It’s wonderful that they give back to the community so we can give back to our students at school.”