Grassley meets with Harlan Community students
HARLAN -- U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) met with students at Harlan Community High School Tuesday, March 30, in an open dialogue and question and answer forum. Among the topics were border policies, defunding the police, second amendment rights, political divisions, former President Donald J. Trump, and the election. Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone (FMCTC) taped the full discussion. Watch for airing dates.
