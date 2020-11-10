GREAT CONCERT! Give this a look!
Sun, 10/11/2020 - 10:51am admin
UNO Jazz Ensemble this week. Harlan and Earling ties!
GREAT CONCERT by the UNO Jazz Ensemble this week. First tune features HCHS and Harlan Jazz Experience Alum Ben Rihner! Also on bass is Henry Tomsu, who has ties to Shelby County as his mom, Tami, is an Earling native. Give this a look as the group sounds fantastic! Musicians from the Harlan area doing great things at the next level!
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)