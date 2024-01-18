Griffith joins Harlan Newspaper’s award-winning graphic design staff

HARLAN — Nori Griffith has joined the Harlan Newspaper staff as a graphic designer.

Griffith received a Bachelor of Science in Media Communications with an emphasis in animation from John Paul the Great Catholic University north of San Diego, CA in Escondido in August 2023.

Prior to attending college, she lived in Idaho and Nebraska, and was born in North Carolina. Her parents are both from Iowa and met attending Iowa State University. “All my grandparents live here, too,” Griffith said. “I’ve been happy to be back home.” She is currently residing in Audubon, and is looking forward to relocating to Harlan soon.

“Nori has hit the ground running,” said Harlan Newspapers General Manager, Mike Kolbe. “Her early work demonstrates the combination of creativity, accuracy and speed required of graphic design work in the publishing industry.”

“In addition, she is a pleasure to work with. I know our customers and community will enjoy getting to know Nori in the coming months,” Kolbe added.

Griffith has worked as an animator for an animation advertising company, and was one of two animators on the short film Elephant Tracks, a short film focusing on the reunion of a mother and her guilt-stricken son. She collaborated with storyboard artists and the director on screen development.

Griffith feels she brings a disposition for neatness and a balance between being cheerful and hardworking.

In her free time, she enjoys illustrating, and likes to sketch with pens rather than pencils. “I also make a mean plate of shrimp and grits,” she said.