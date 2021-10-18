Gross named National Merit commended student
HARLAN -- Elizabeth L. Gross, a senior student at Harlan Community High School, has been named a commended student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
HCHS Principal Scott Frohlich made the announcement this week.
A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented to Gross.
