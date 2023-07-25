Gross provides Shelby County Sheriff’s Department update

SHELBY COUNTY - Three months after entering into a 28E shared law enforcement agreement with the City of Harlan, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is fully staffed and has enjoyed the transition, Sheriff Neil Gross said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department became the sole provider for law enforcement throughout the county, including the City of Harlan, after the Harlan Police Department disbanded on April 15.

With the transition, the department members increased its number of members from 11 to 17. Sheriff Gross said they had over 30 applicants to fill the additional positions, and hired five certified officers and one non-certified officer, who will be going to the Iowa Police Academy in January.

“We had a great hiring process,” Sheriff Gross said. All members from the Harlan Police Department who applied for the Sheriff’s Department were hired.

“Everyone seems to be enjoying the one team mentality, and efficiency is very good,” he said.

The county has replaced two vehicles as part of the regular rotation, Gross reported. The Sheriff’s Department also received a K9 from Harlan PD, and handler Deputy Lee White is now certified.

As part of becoming a larger department, promotions were made including Chad Butler to Captain, Nathan Pigsley to Sergeant, and Jake Hass to Sergeant.

Gross said the department has seen an uptick in calls while providing patrol and service to the City of Harlan.

“Drug related arrests, as well as normal contacts with the public are on the rise,” Sheriff Gross said.

“Shelby County Deputies have enjoyed working within the city limits. It’s important the public sees us out doing our job and knows we take as much priority in providing our services to the city of Harlan as we do to the rest of the county, as well.”

Gross said feedback from most of the community has been great.

“The citizen’s seem to notice an increase in patrol, and the deputies are noticing the advantage of having more team members on duty. This provides a safer response for calls for both the public and the deputies.”

“It’s been a lot of fun to join as one with the constant goal in mind— providing the best safety and security we can to all the citizens of Shelby County,” Gross said.

“I am lucky to have an extremely productive team who enjoys what they do.”